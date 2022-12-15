Katherine Times
Nominate your Katherine region sporting hero today

Annie Hesse
Annie Hesse
December 16 2022 - 8:00am
Katherine's Jess di Pasquale and her friend, Darwin's Natalie Bell, during the Mongol Derby - the world's toughest horse race.

Sporting clubs across the Katherine region are urged to put their nominations in for the Northern Territory's most prestigious sports awards.

