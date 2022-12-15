Nominate your Katherine region sporting hero today

Sporting clubs across the Katherine region are urged to put their nominations in for the Northern Territory's most prestigious sports awards.
The Northern Territory Sports Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of athletes, coaches, sporting officials and volunteers.
This year the NT is celebrating 50 years of the awards which date back to 1973 when the Sportsmen Association Award was announced by the NT Sportsmen Association of Australia.
To celebrate the 50th anniversary, a one-off Northern Territory Pioneer of Sports Award has been introduced to acknowledge leadership and contributions of our sporting pioneers to the NT community.
Nominations are now open in the following categories:
Sportsperson of the Year
Junior Sportsperson of the Year
Masters Sportsperson of the Year
Team of the Year
Coach of the Year
Official of the Year
Volunteer of the Year
Karen Schneider SMA Safer Sport Award
Local Performance of the Year
Pioneer of Sports Award
In addition to the nominated categories, there are also three non-nominated categories, which include the NT Hall of Champions, NT Roll of Honour and the Steve Abala Role Model - The 'Administrator's Medal'.
Nominations for Pioneer of Sports close on January 22, 2023.
Nominations for the NT Sports Awards close on January 27, 2023.
Find out more about each of the award categories, along with the selection criteria for each award, and nominate local sports people who have demonstrated, or achieved, outstanding results in their sporting field by visiting ntsportsawards.nt.gov.au.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
