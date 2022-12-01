GALLERY: Katherine community raises $25k for 'princess' in need

The Katherine community has rallied around a young local girl and her family - raising more than $25,000 in one night.
Organised by business man Ben Coutts, the fundraiser aimed to support Katherinites Matt McGinness and Chellah Clancy who "have been dealt a rough deck of cards", after their baby daughter Ayla-Mai was diagnosed with dwarfism.
Doctors have discovered that little Ayla-Mai has narrowing of the spinal canal which can compress her spinal cord and cause fluid in the brain.
She will need to undergo brain surgery, putting a strain on her parents who will be absent from work for extended periods of time to be there for their daughter.
Mr Coutts said by raising funds for the family he wanted to give Ayla-Mai's parents financial stability to be able to focus on their daughter's health.
"Having ... used most of their leave already, makes it very difficult to focus on their baby girl as financial hardship takes hold," he said.
