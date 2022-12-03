Katherine Times
Opinion: Territorians deserve to have their governing rights restored

By Marion Scrymgour
December 4 2022 - 8:00am
Senators cheered and hugged as the Territory Rights Bill was passed in the Senate. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Last week a historic vote happened, Labor's Territory Rights Bill successfully passed in the Senate which is a historic victory for the Northern Territory, finally giving Territorians equal democratic rights to all other Australians.

