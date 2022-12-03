Opinion: Territorians deserve to have their governing rights restored

Last week a historic vote happened, Labor's Territory Rights Bill successfully passed in the Senate which is a historic victory for the Northern Territory, finally giving Territorians equal democratic rights to all other Australians.
The Territory's governing powers over issues such as euthanasia were wrongfully taken away by the Federal Liberal Government 25 years ago and I'm proud that this Labor Government has restored them.
No longer will we be second-class citizens in our own country.
Disappointingly, one Territory politician voted against the bill, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. It's disappointing to see that Senator Price does not believe that her constituents deserve equal rights when compared to other Australians.
Instead of supporting Territory Rights, Senator Price was amendments that only worked to remove the powers of self-determination that this bill will give to the Territory.
Senator Price's amendments intended to create laws which would restrict the Territory from creating legislation around euthanasia.
I want to make clear that restoring Territory Rights does not mean that euthanasia will be enacted into law, it just gives the Territory the power to make laws regarding euthanasia, just as every other state has the power to do.
In Parliament our strongest tool is our vote, so if Senator Price is willing to use that vote against the interests of the Territory, then she is not representing the Territorians who voted for her.
Representing the Territory is not a political game. If Senator Price doesn't believe that the Territory should have the same powers as the states, then she shouldn't be representing Territorians in Federal Parliament.
The passing of the Territory Rights Bill is a huge win for all Territorians and I thank my Federal Territory colleagues, Senator Malarndirri McCarthy and Luke Gosling who campaigned tirelessly for this piece of legislation.
