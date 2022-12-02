Alleged offender flees through Katherine South home window

Northern Territory Police are calling for information after an aggravated unlawful entry in Katherine overnight.
Police said at around 9:15pm on December 1, a woman was inside her home on Lucy Street when an unknown man allegedly unlawfully entered the house, wanting keys to her vehicle.
Upon police arrival the man fled the house through a window.
Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Lawson said a crime scene was declared and detectives were working closely with the forensics team to identify the offender.
This was a frightening experience for the victim and her family and police are urging anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in Katherine South last night to make contact on 131 444."
Please quote reference 10190602.
An anonymous report can be made through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.