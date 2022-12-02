NZ power broker to lead Territory ambulance service

The Territory's ambulance service has a new CEO, with a former New Zealand electricity distribution executive joining St John NT.
In a statement, St John Chair Mr Peter Carew announced that the Board had selected Andrew Tombs as the new CEO after the departure of Judith Barker.
Mr Tombs was the Group Chief Executive Officer at Alpine Energy Limited in New Zealand for 13 years, and had significant governance experience as director, having served on several boards, including holding the role of Chair. He was also Vice President of his local Chamber of Commerce.
Most of Mr Tombs' professional career has been in the energy, gas, and telecommunication sectors, however, the St John statement said it was "his natural affinity and strong desire to serve communities through a charitable entity, while also putting his commercial (and) entrepreneurial skills and experience to good use", that had scored him the ambulance top job.
Mr Tombs has a long association with St John, starting from a young age as a cadet in New Zealand. He has also served as a volunteer firefighter.
On accepting the role Mr Tombs said he was "absolutely delighted" to be given the opportunity to join St John NT and its team of "professionals serving the Northern Territory community".
"I feel very honoured and privileged and am looking forward to starting in early January 2023," he said.
Mr Tombs is an alumni of Victoria University in New Zealand, Stanford University (Business) in the USA, Institute of Strategic Leadership in New Zealand, and a member of the Institute of Directors, New Zealand.
