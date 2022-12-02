Police charge alleged teen offender after Katherine break-ins

Northern Territory Police have charged a teenager in relation to a number of unlawful entries in Katherine.
Detectives from the Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch with the assistance of Strike Force Cerberus identified the 15-year-old through CCTV and arrested him at residence in Katherine East in the afternoon of December 3.
He was charged with:
He was remanded to appear in court on December 9.
A 14-year-old teen was also arrested, for a serious breach of bail. When searched by police he was found to be in possession of stolen property.
He is expected to be charged with property offences.
Superintendent Craig Garland said investigations into recent unlawful entries remained ongoing as detectives worked to identify the remaining offenders.
"Those responsible will be held to account for their actions," Supt Garland said.
Police are still urging anyone with information on the unlawful entries, or the dangerous driving, to make contact on 131 444.
Please quote reference 10188904.
Katherinites can also make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
