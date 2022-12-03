Is Katherine a racist town?

Racism worldwide is a terrible thing that is getting worse.
Australia of course is not immune to the problem and nor is the town of Katherine.
Half a century or so ago there was little or no racism in Katherine but in recent times we have seen a huge build up of it in this town.
This is largely due to the undisciplined behaviour that we see around us today, caused largely as a result of Indigenous people moving into town from remote communities to gain greater access to services and alcohol supplies.
The illegal behaviour that we see around us in Katherine and other towns in the NT today certainly has an impact on the opinions of many citizens.
Many Indigenous citizens are equally as concerned about the situation as non Indigenous community members.
Half a century ago when Katherine had a population of 2,000, there was very little racism in the town. With the population now being in excess of 10,000, most of the newcomers are from southern states.
They have not seen the better side of the nature of Aboriginal people and tend to 'tar all with the same brush'. They make their judgements based on what they see around us today. This has lead to an increase in racism in Katherine.
I recently spoke to an elderly Aboriginal man from a remote community. When I asked him how things were going out there these days he replied "No good. We are not allowed to hit the kids any more".
He wasn't referring to violent child bashing but to no longer being permitted to instil discipline by more moderate corporal punishment. The old saying "spare the rod and spoil the child" is ignored today.
The fact that there are no consequences for illegal actions of juniors today is a very large part of the problem we are facing.
The 'bleeding hearts' and 'do gooders' in our society today have a lot to answer for.
Until acceptable forms of corporal punishment are permitted, the problem will not simply remain but will get worse.
When small retail businesses in Darwin, Alice Springs and Katherine are compelled to operate with closed doors due to juveniles grabbing stock and running away knowing full well that even if they are caught, they will not be punished, the problem will remain.
It has been suggested that we have reverse racism in the NT today.
Martin Luther King in America once famously had a dream that he will one day live in a nation where his children will be judged not by the colour of their skin but by the contents of their character.
- By Bruce Francais
