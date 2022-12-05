Opinion: Could the dream of the 40-billion-dollar economy run our rivers dry?

Dr Sam Phelan is a local veterinarian who has worked in the Big Rivers Region since 1999. She has recently formed the group Protect Big Rivers in response to community concern that current Government Water Policy may lead us down the path of the Murray Darling sooner than we expect.
Our big rivers define us and, as any Territorian living below the Berrimah line knows, groundwater is vital in the Territory.
Our rivers flow all year round only because of 100-million-year-old underground aquifers, filled with fresh water.
The recent push to develop the Territory's '40-billion-dollar economy' has seen unprecedented demand for this water in our region.
Cotton growers, other agriculture, fracking companies, 'frac sand' and other mines are all chasing water.
It seems the Government is bending over backwards to help them out, which would be fine, if water security for future generations could be assured.
But with a price on water now promised, water trading can begin in earnest and make no mistake, the sharks are circling.
So, what could the cost of poor planning at this critical point in time be?
All rivers in the Big Rivers Region rely on the groundwater from the ancient and culturally significant Cambrian Limestone Aquifer.
This vast aquifer travels through a series of interconnected limestone caves and caverns from as far south as Tennant Creek.
The underground water flows north and discharges into the Katherine, Roper, and Flora/Daly Rivers.
This aquifer is critical to our region's ecosystems and our very survival here.
If we lose the flow of this groundwater, our rivers and springs stop flowing in the dry, the oases of Mataranka disappear, our fish breeding flood plains shrink and critical stygofauna, the blind freshwater shrimp that keeps our water potable, is threatened.
Current government water allocation planning and policy is putting our water security at risk. And it isn't just a bunch of bare foot greenies saying so.
The threat to our water is so real, the plan has prompted 18 eminent water scientists and researchers from universities all around Australia to pen an open letter to the Chief Minister.
The letter is in response to the scientific community's shock at the recent release of the draft 'Beetaloo Water Allocation Plan'.
The plan has been rushed to comply with fracking company timelines. It contains no cultural or environmental objectives and no limits of acceptable environmental change.
The background report states that the groundwater model will not be completed until 2024.
The evidence seems clear. This Water Allocation Plan is not backed by science and should not be declared.
The letter, penned by many professors of hydrogeology and water policy, advises that the water plan has been developed without water advisory committees in accordance with standard Northern Territory Government practice, and the National Water Initiative.
No local input from either end stage users or communities' dependent on the water resource was sought during its creation.
The scientists also note that the plan has been created before vital baseline scientific studies recommended by the Scientific Inquiry into Hydraulic Fracturing have been completed.
Their letter requests a halt to the issuing of all water licences and plans declarations until the science and consultation has been done properly.
Despite this, and with the obvious risks to tourism, pastoral interests, and communities, the Government blindly pushes on with tacit support from the CLP opposition.
This draft 'Beetaloo Water Allocation Plan' allocates a massive 262 billion litres of water per year from the Cambrian Limestone Aquifer.
This is the biggest water allocation in the history of the Northern Territory and represents 13 times more water than is currently used in the area.
The plan is more concerning given a secret Department of Water Resources memo, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, clearly states over-extraction of the aquifer could make it flow backwards, draining our precious springs.
Extremely worrying are the recharge values the Department is using for the plan. The average recharge (the amount of refill of the underground water from rain and other sources each year) of the Georgina Basin, within the Beetaloo Plan area, was estimated to be as low as 75 GL per year by the Department of Water Resources in meetings in June this year.
This figure has suddenly been increased to 608GL per year. More worrying is that we know this recharge only occurs during big flood events.
The system often goes for up to ten years with no significant recharge at all, and the current recharge values are skewed heavily by the massive recharge event of Cyclone Tracy where 22,000GL entered the system.
If this freak feature was removed from the model, it is clear that a series of poor wets combined with heavy extraction, could quickly see this draft plan alter groundwater flow for hundreds or thousands of years.
On top of this plan that directly affects the Roper and Flora systems, comes the Governments draft 'Surface Water Take -Wet Season Flow Policy'.
This policy will see water pumped from our rivers into private mega dams to irrigate crops like cotton.
The justification is that water will only be taken when the rivers are in flood. Experience in the Eastern States on what constitutes a flow big enough for 'harvest' is cause for concern.
In the Territory the peak flow periods fill billabongs on the edges of our flood plains, providing critical fish breeding habitats.
As any angler knows poor wets, with less floodplain filling, lead to poor fish stocks. In the end this draft policy represents more water out of our rivers and away from our floodplains.
Both the draft Beetaloo Water Allocation Plan and the Surface Water Take Policy are open for public consultation until December 16 and January 9 respectively.
Protect Big Rivers is organising a public meeting at Katherine High School, on Saturday, December 10 at 10:30am to discuss these plans.
Experts have been invited to present. Evidence presented in this opinion piece will be available for viewing in hardcopy.
Come along and have your say. Everyone is welcome. Tea coffee and cake provided.
If you would like to know more about our organisation you can follow the work of Protect Big Rivers on our public Facebook page or email us at protectbigrivers@gmail.com.
