Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Opinion: Could the dream of the 40-billion-dollar economy run our rivers dry?

By Dr Sam Phelan
December 5 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dr Sam Phelan is a local veterinarian who has worked in the Big Rivers Region since 1999. She has recently formed the group Protect Big Rivers in response to community concern that current Government Water Policy may lead us down the path of the Murray Darling sooner than we expect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.