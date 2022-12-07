Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Can you knit?
Katherine
Katherine Public Library would love to hear from people who can knit and are interested in helping with the creation of knitted bunnies for the library's 2023 children's program. Patterns and wool will be supplied by the library. Knitted bunnies will be needed for children's programs starting in February. Call the library on 89711188 for more information.
Film Society
Katherine
Katherine Film Society is screening Margrete: Queen of the North, the Danish historical drama set in 1402 and directed by Charlotte Sieling on Thursday, December 15 at Cinema 3. Movie starts at 7pm.
Xmas Lights
Katherine
A rustic Christmas Lights display will be held at O'Keeffe House on Riverbank Drive on December 9, 10, 16 and 17 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.
Children's Event
Katherine
The team at the Katherine Public Library is hosting a Children's Program End of Year Celebration at the library on Thursday, December 15. Contact the library.
Art Market
Katherine
Godinymayin is hosting 'Holiday Art Markets' from December 12 to 23, Monday to Wednesday 9am to 5pm, Thursday, Friday 9am to 7pm.
Meat Raffle
Katherine
The Katherine Club is seeking expressions of interest from local organisations to be part of the Club's Friday night meat raffle fundraisers in 2023. Contact the club via email to info@katherineclubinc.com or call 8972 1250.
Christmas lights
Katherine
The Christmas lights display on the corner of Third and Giles Street is open from 7pm to 9pm on December 10, 17 and 24.
Yoga Classes
Katherine
Yoga at The Yoga Bubble, Monday 6pm and Tuesday 5:15pm Vinyasa, Thursday 5:15pm VinYin and Sunday 8:30am Yin. Beginners welcome, $10 cash per class, equipment provided. Located at 31 Grevillea Road.
Christmas break
Katherine
The Katherine Times is going on Christmas break. The last print edition will be published on December 21. The first edition of the new year will be available on January 11. Ongoing news coverage over the Christmas period can be found online at www.katherinetimes.com.au. The team at the Katherine Times wishes our readers, advertisers, subscribers and supporters a safe and joyful Christmas time and a good start into the new year.
