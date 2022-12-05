Big Rivers region to swelter as BOM issues heatwave warning

A heatwave warning is in place for most parts of the Katherine region.
The Bureau of Meteorology said daytime temperatures over inland NT can be expected to reach low to mid forties and across the coastal regions mid to high thirties.
Overnight temperatures will be in the mid twenties, with severe heatwave conditions expected to increase and intensity for the coming week.
Locations likely to be impacted include Bulman, Katherine, Kaltukatjara, Mataranka, Timber Creek, Wulungurru and Yulara.
"Severe heatwaves can be dangerous for many people, especially older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell," the Bureau said.
"Seek a place to keep cool, such as your home, a library, community centre or shopping centre.
"Close your windows and draw blinds, curtains or awnings early in the day to keep the heat out of your home. If available, use fans or air-conditioners to keep cool."
For more information on staying safe during a heatwave visit the NT Department of Health web page.
