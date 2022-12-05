All eyes on Katherine skies as storm chasers expect 'spectacular' shows

A renowned Territory storm chaser says Katherinites will be in for a treat in the lead-up to Christmas with more lightning storms expected to hit the region soon.
"Katherine is a favourite hot spot for storm chasers because of the incredible landscapes, particularly down the Victoria Highway towards the VRD," StormscapesDarwin.net lightning analyst and photographer Mike O'Neill said.
"The night-time storms are always the most spectacular."
Mr O'Neill said large storms that form after sunset will soon be putting on "a fantastic light show" for the region.
"For tourists it's a highlight and word of mouth really does spread fast, especially with social media, when photos and videos get posted worldwide," he said.
Mr O'Neill, who has been studying the Top End weather for years said once the monsoon arrives the trough tends to linger over the Top End, and if no tropical lows or cyclones develop, it then drifts south and returns some weeks later to the northern parts.
"We don't see the effects of the monsoon if there are cyclones or tropical lows embedded in the trough and they are pulled either side of the NT - this drags the monsoon in whichever way the lows are steered and unless they do U-turns we have to wait longer for the monsoon to redevelop.
"But we're used to the cycles and either way, there isn't anyone who does not love our weather - both the Dry and the Wet."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
