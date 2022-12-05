The former Officer in Charge of the Katherine Fire Station has been awarded the title of Firefighter of the Year in the inaugural Administrator's Administrator's Medals.
Senior Station Officer Christopher Manuel was named Career Firefighter of the Year in a ceremony at Government House.
The medals, which are bestowed on recipients by the Administrator of the Northern Territory, were established in September to provide an opportunity for the public to recognise and celebrate individual police officers, firefighters and emergency service employees or volunteers for their selfless commitment to keeping the community safe.
And the community was quick to react to Mr Manuel's recognition in the awards, with former Katherine auxiliary firefighter Alan Williams calling him an "absolute champion of a bloke" whose award was "well deserved".
Other fellow and former colleagues joined the sentiment, describing Mr Manuel as a "great mentor and leader", "a stand-up guy with a commitment to the community and others" and "one of the best blokes" they have ever worked with.
Mr Manuel joined the NT Fire and Rescue Service in 1996, dedicating over 26 years of service to communities across the NT, including Alice Springs, Katherine for nearly 12 years, Jabiru and Nhulunbuy.
During his time with the fire service he has attended countless large-scale incidents and major emergencies.
"Chris is a role model for junior firefighters and has always gone above and beyond for his community and his colleagues, earning their trust and respect as a true leader," the NT Police, Fire and Emergency Service said.
Mr Manuel, a dedicated father of two, who raised his daughters in Katherine while juggling his challenging role as full time OIC of the fire station, said he felt honoured to have received the Administrator's Medal but recognition needed to be shared.
"It's a team effort," the humble firefighter said.
"This is for all the great people I've worked with without whom this award and the work we do wouldn't have been possible."
Three other Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services members - Constable First Class Mark Carrington, Volunteer Fire Captain Hamish Burslem and NT SES Unit Officer Joanne Killmister - were recognised for their outstanding service in the inaugural Administrator's Awards on December 5.
The medals, which are bestowed on recipients by the Administrator of the Northern Territory join the Administrator's Medal for Aboriginal Community Police Officer of the Year, completing the suite of Police, Fire and Emergency Services Awards bestowed by the Administrator.
Nominations were open to the public, providing an opportunity for the public to nominate a true hero who makes a difference to the people of the Northern Territory.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
