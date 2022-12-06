Katherine lawyer shares five tips for stress-free Christmas shopping experience

Christmas is fast approaching, and it is shaping up to be another big year for spending, despite growing concerns about the cost of living.
Australians are forecast to spend $63.9 billion in the pre-Christmas sales period.
Out of that, Territorians are predicted to spend $607 million. This is up 6.5 per cent from last year, and the second highest growth in sales across the country.
Buying locally is always a great way to support the community, but often online shopping is unavoidable.
Leia Mihailidis who runs Maurice Blackburn Lawyers' visiting office in Katherine, has put together the top five tips for a stress-free online shopping experience when forking out for the stocking stuffers.
1. Check the full cost
When you're buying from overseas, make sure you triple check the full cost.
That will include the price of the item, but there could also be costs associated with currency conversion, taxes and delivery fees.
2. Make sure you're buying from a secure website
Only make payments on secure websites that have an address starting with 'https://' (not http://) and display an image of a closed padlock. If the website is not secured, your personal details are not safe.
3. Know your rights if something goes wrong
The Australian Consumer Law includes protections for both online and in store shoppers.
In store and online sellers must provide certain guarantees, including that a product is safe, free from defects and durable.
If your product has any of these issues, contact the business as a first step. Many major retailers have a dispute resolution process.
If you are unhappy with their response, you can lodge a complaint with Northern Territory Consumer Affairs.
4. Store policies
If you receive a product that is faulty, unsafe and/or not durable, the law says you will have the right to a repair, replacement or refund. This applies to all product purchases, and store policies can't override that.
5. Check the delivery cut-off dates
According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), if a business has accepted payment for an item, it must supply it to you within a reasonable time frame.
However, thanks to COVID-19 and the supply chain delays this has caused, we now have a different understanding of what is a 'reasonable timeframe'. This means items can take a little longer to get to us.
A business might not be required to give you a refund just because the product you bought is taking longer to arrive. However, you are eligible for compensation if they aren't able to supply it at all.
Contacting Australia Post or the courier company as a first step is a good idea if your item is lost or delayed. The business supplying the parcel might also be able to assist you.
If none of these steps help you to reach a resolution, you can contact Northern Territory Consumer Affairs for advice about making a complaint or next steps.
Keep in mind that taking this route will probably mean you won't have the parcel in time for Christmas.
The best way to avoid delays and the risk of a gift not making it in time is to check cut-off dates for delivery.
If you have a legal question you would like Leia to answer you can contact her at lmihailidis@mauriceblackburn.com.au.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
