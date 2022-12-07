New project to improve Katherine region's drought resilience

A project designed to improve drought resilience in irrigated horticulture by focusing on soil moisture monitoring has kicked off across the Territory and Western Australia.
Facing a drying and more variable climate, the horticulture sector is looking at how it can improve its water usage to become more water efficient, resilient to drought, and improve yields.
NT Farmers staff Di Renfree and Steph Coombes together with Alpha Group's James de Barro hit the road to install soil moisture monitoring probes and weather stations at six sites across the greater Darwin, Katherine and Kununurra regions.
"It was great to see so many farms interested in soil moisture technology," Ms Renfree, NT Farmers Water Irrigation Development Officer, said
"The data collected from the probes will help take the guess work out of irrigation scheduling."
The project is set to provide growers with the training and confidence to utilise the remote monitoring capability of soil moisture probes and the associated software to allow for rapid decision making and risk management.
Growers will be supported and coached by the project team through regular meetings to interpret the data and decide how to use it.
"The number one barrier to best-practice adoption that we keep coming across is a lack of confidence and ability among growers to interpret data effectively and then apply these insights to their irrigation management practices", NT Farmers Extension Officer Steph Coombes said.
"Growers hold an enormous skill set across a wide range of areas from plant production, marketing, HR etc, so sometimes it can be difficult to keep up to date with the latest tech advances".
A number of field days and workshops are scheduled for 2023, to share grower experiences and learnings from the project with other growers who may be interested in adopting the technology.
Additional properties in southern WA and Victoria are also involved in the project, which is a cross-sector collaborative approach involving farmers, researchers, and service providers supported by the Future Drought Fund.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography.
