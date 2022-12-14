The best movies to watch in the lead-up to Christmas

Movie Times
In the lead-up to Christmas
As the year ends, where Christmas and holidays approach it's genuinely the happiest time of year.
We can look forward to family gatherings and the preparation that is Christmas, setting up and decorating the Christmas tree, stringing Christmas lights, ordering ham and hunting ingredients for the Christmas day menu.
Those going away for the holidays or expecting guests will be finalising travel plans or ensuring the visiting relations are adequately accommodated in all corners of your house if it's your turn this year.
But most of all, Christmas is a time for simply being nice, caring for and giving to, not only your family but in random acts of kindness to other members of your community.
It makes you feel good, and will remind you and others that Christmas is after all 'the most wonderful time of the year'.
To celebrate this festive time and put yourself and loved ones in the Christmas mood, there are plenty of Christmas-themed movies that can be watched prior to and after Christmas Day to enhance your whole Christmas experience.
This collection has some older movies that are now classics that must be watched and after taking one for the team and watching a dozen random new Hallmark, Netflix, Christmas themed movies my blood sugar levels have spiked and I can confirm that the Northern Hemisphere has it all over us in decorations and snow dusted settings.
LOVE ACTUALLY
2003
A brilliant cast and series of stories within the movie that generated a quarter of a billion dollars in box office sales. Must see if you haven't.
THE HOLIDAY
2006
Another great cast in this romantic comedy based around Christmas time. Eli Wallach is superb.
LOVE HARD
2021
An enjoyable, predictable romantic comedy film highlighting catfishing online and the best and average family get togethers. Some very funny moments.
OPERATION CHRISTMAS DROP
2020
Based on a true event, this beautifully-told story epitomises the Christmas spirit of giving.
THE NOEL DIARY
2022
A new release romantic comedy that ticks off all the family reconnection boxes. Well-acted and wonderfully predictable.
THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS
2017
Based on the true story of struggling author Charles Dickens and how he ended up penning the most-loved Christmas stories of all times, A Christmas Carol.
