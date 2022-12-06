The watchdog for workplace health and safety is warning employers to ensure workers don't risk their health as the Bureau of Meteorology has issued another severe heatwave warning for parts of the Top End.
Residents in the Northern Territory have been advised to stay safe and keep cool after a heatwave warning was issued for large parts of the region.
The warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for Sunday, December 5 and is expected to last through to Thursday, December 8.
The Bureau issued the warning, saying temperatures will hover around the low to mid forties across the inland, with conditions intensifying and extending in area.
Locations likely to be impacted include Bulman, Katherine, Kaltukatjara, Mataranka, Timber Creek, Wulungurru and Yulara.
Heatwaves can be dangerous for many people, especially older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell.
The Bureau said people in an area experiencing a heatwave should seek a place to keep cool, such as their home, a library, community centre or shopping centre.
At home, people are encouraged to close their windows and draw blinds, curtains or awnings early in the day to keep the heat out of the home, while cooling the house with fans or air-conditioners if available.
NT WorkSafe advised employers to ensure employees were able to carry out work without risk to health and safety.
"In particular, employers should check on new workers to the Territory who may not be acclimatised to the heat," a statement said.
The watchdog's advice also included making sure workers have access to cold drinking water, shade protection and appropriate personal protective equipment.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
