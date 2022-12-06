Provide information at the start of each shift on the signs or symptoms of heat related illnesses, including the emergency response procedures if a heat related incident occurs

Consider scheduling the work to avoid the hottest part of the day

Share the workload between workers so as not to overload any one worker

Ensure workers have access to cold drinking water

Cold water can assist your workers with lowering their core temperature

Ensure workers have access to and use shade protection (at a minimum a hat and sun screen)

Check your personal protective equipment is appropriate for the type of work being done and the amount of heat the workers are exposed to