Travellers road tripping across the Barkly this festive season will be able to grab a bite to eat, fuel and a good night's sleep at a much-frequented rest stop between the Territory and the Queensland border.
The Barkly Homestead Roadhouse will be pouring its first cold one today, December 7, after having to close its doors in November when a freak fire destroyed parts of the building.
The roadhouse is set to reopen with fuel, accommodation, camping and bar available from 6am to 7pm every day during the wet season.
The Barkly Homestead suffered "significant damage" in the November 22 fire, which cut the electricity, putting the service station out of action, and forcing travellers to fuel up at Three Ways or Camooweal before heading across the Barkly.
