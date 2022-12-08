Katherine Times

Katherine golfer Mal Roney bags the trophy at Palmer Sea Reef Open

December 8 2022 - 4:00pm
Roney claims Palmer Sea Reef Open

KATHERINE golfer Mal Roney has claimed a win at the Palmer Sea Reef Open held at the weekend.

