Roney claims Palmer Sea Reef Open

KATHERINE golfer Mal Roney has claimed a win at the Palmer Sea Reef Open held at the weekend.
Roney said the tournament was his first experience of the Port Douglas course.
"It was the first time I've played there and it was amazing, beautiful," he said.
"A mate of mine plays over there, he's in Cairns and he said there was a tournament and asked if I wanted to play, so I went over there."
Roney, who normally plays at the Katherine Country Club, said his friend also played on the day.
"He came third but that's okay, he's beaten me plenty of times before," he said.
"I won by four shots."
The Palmer Sea Reef capped off a successful year for the 18-year golfing veteran.
"This year I won the NT Country Champs in August and the Katherine Open in May," he said.
Opening in 2001 as Links Port Douglas, the 6135 metre Palmer Sea Reef is seen as one of the top golf courses in Australia.
