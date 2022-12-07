Holiday Art Market at Godinmayin the one-stop shop this festive season

Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre has been enlisted as Santa's little helper, with the first ever Godinymayin Holiday Art Market opening this Friday to help locals with their Christmas shopping.
Set to be a treasure trove of Northern Territory art, craft, objects, books, jewellery, textiles, and more, the art centre's lobby and gallery spaces will become a diverse shopping centre featuring local artists, regional art centres and creative gems from across the region.
Gallery Coordinator Max Paez said the range of wonderful items on sale would be from Djilpin Arts in Beswick, Marrawuddi Arts Centre in Jabiru, paintings and devil dogs by Kamahi King, prints and stickers from Tuckey Illustrations, and gum nut earrings by Marlene Tilmouth.
On sale will also be decorative holiday ornaments from Better World Arts, Binjirri Balms from Seven Emu Station, publications from Wild North Comics, cards and calendars by Mandy Tootell, pottery by Deborah Katona, stone jewellery from Landshapes Art, turtle magnets from Waralungku Arts, unique items from Long John Creek Pottery.
"There will be something for everyone, at affordable prices, ready to wrap," Mr Paez said.
The Holiday Art Market will be open from 9am to 5pm on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and 9am to 7pm on Thursday and Friday.
"Need some unique stocking stuffers? A special gift? An item to add to your collection? Get them at Godi."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.