Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Holiday Art Market at Godinmayin the one-stop shop this festive season

December 8 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Holiday Art Market will include pieces by award-winning potter Danny Murphy.

Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre has been enlisted as Santa's little helper, with the first ever Godinymayin Holiday Art Market opening this Friday to help locals with their Christmas shopping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.