Gold Coast Suns sign Katherine midfielder to club's Rookie List

The Gold Coast Suns have signed experienced midfielder Jed Anderson to the club's Rookie List through the AFL's supplementary selection period.
The 28-year-old earns a second AFL chance after concluding a seven-year stint with North Melbourne last season, where he played 89 AFL games.
Prior to joining North Melbourne, Anderson also played 10 games with Hawthorn from 2013-2015.
GC Suns General Manager of Player Talent and Strategy Craig Cameron said the club was pleased to add to its list with a player of Anderson's calibre.
"After a successful Trade and Draft period, we felt it was important to complement our list with some experience, and Jed offers that with ten years in the AFL," he said.
"Jed can play as a tough inside midfielder but also has the skillset to play forward which we found appealing.
"We're excited by what Jed can bring to our group and look forward to seeing him in action throughout pre-season."
Born in Katherine, Anderson will join an ever-growing contingent of Northern Territorians on the Suns list alongside the likes of Joel Jeffrey, Malcolm Rosas Jnr, Sandy Brock, Ben Long and Lloyd Johnston.
He follows 2022 signing James Tsitas in successfully joining the suns list through the supplementary selection period.
