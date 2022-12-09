Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

RFDS anticipates busy NT Christmas

December 9 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RFDS anticipates busy NT Christmas

This festive season, the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) is urging Territorians to prepare for the unexpected and stay safe no matter where they live, work or travel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.