RFDS anticipates busy NT Christmas

This festive season, the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) is urging Territorians to prepare for the unexpected and stay safe no matter where they live, work or travel.
As friends and families gather to take a well-deserved break, the Flying Doctor will continue to be in the air and on the ground, providing 24/7 emergency care.
Every year during the week of Christmas, the Flying Doctor airlifts more than 50 people in the Northern Territory, covering over 40,000 kilometres.
With borders open and COVID-19 restrictions eased, RFDS Central Operations Chief Executive, Tony Vaughan, said crews were anticipating a busy festive season.
"We urge people to please take care, especially if travelling across rural and remote areas of the country this holiday period," he said.
"Whether you're at home or on the road, it's important to pack plenty of water, food and keep a well-stocked first aid kit with any medical supplies you may need in an emergency.
"None of us want to call upon the Flying Doctor. But when faced with a medical emergency, you can take comfort in knowing that RFDS crews are there when you need them."
Earlier this year, retiree Stefan Kosak was on an outback road trip with friends when he rolled his vehicle in the Gibson Desert, 900km west of Alice Springs.
After being emergency airlifted to Alice Springs by the Flying Doctor, the 72-year-old was told by surgeons he was just "one millimetre off dead".
"I don't think anyone expects to rollover, break their neck and be put in a plane and evacuated. But it happened to me and I'm forever thankful to the Royal Flying Doctor Service for rescuing me," Mr Kosak said.
"To me, it's the best service in the world. It virtually saved my life."
The RFDS is asking Territorians to dig deep this Christmas as it relies on the generosity of the community to sustain its life-saving service.
"The RFDS relies on donations to fit-out, maintain and replace our 'flying intensive care units' at a cost of more than $7 million each," Mr Vaughan said.
"For you it might just be a small contribution, but for a patient on the receiving end it could be life-saving."
Visit flyingdoctornt.com.au or call 1800 813 318 to donate today.
In the last 12 months, the RFDS has delivered more than 26,000 episodes of care to rural and remote Territorians, including:
