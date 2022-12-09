Shadow Chief Min visits K-Town

Some of Mrs Finocchiaro's key priorities for making the Territory a safe and affordable place to live, work, and prosper include empowering and supporting police, growing the economy by reducing red tape by 50 per cent, establishing a Territory Coordinator to fast track and facilitate investment, tackling crime by having consequences for youth offending like 'Sentenced to a Skill' and mandatory community service, and driving down the cost of living by reducing the price of fuel.