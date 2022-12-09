Shadow Chief Min visits K-Town

Shadow Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro has outlined her vision for the Northern Territory at a public gathering in Katherine.
Joined by the Member for Katherine Jo Hersey, Mrs Finocchiaro discussed some of the challenges the region was facing and took questions around important issues and plans for the future.
"Everyone in Katherine is feeling the impact of crime and anti-social behaviour but there are many other problems to fix, including the cost of living, housing shortages, and the population drain," Mrs Finocchiaro said.
"Everyone has stories to tell of crime, anti-social behaviour and friends or family leaving town.
"After six years, Labor has every indicator pointing in the wrong direction, giving people every reason to leave the Territory and not giving them any reason to stay."
Some of Mrs Finocchiaro's key priorities for making the Territory a safe and affordable place to live, work, and prosper include empowering and supporting police, growing the economy by reducing red tape by 50 per cent, establishing a Territory Coordinator to fast track and facilitate investment, tackling crime by having consequences for youth offending like 'Sentenced to a Skill' and mandatory community service, and driving down the cost of living by reducing the price of fuel.
Mrs Hersey said people's biggest frustration was the urgency around fixing things like crime.
"(Our) plan on crime and anti-social behaviour was very well received and the crowd recognised the change in direction and pro-active policies would make the difference people wanted to see," she said.
"But the most telling comment from a member of the audience was that they can't wait for a change of government, they needed the problem addressed now."
Mrs Finocchiaro said the staff shortage and housing shortage were high priorities for Katherine.
"We need more people and that starts with giving residents more reasons to stay and presenting Katherine and the Territory as a great place to live, work and prosper," she said.
"But we also need more places for new residents to live.
"We don't have enough accommodation for the population we have now so something has to change."
The Shadow Chief Minister slammed the Government for letting the Territory's problems "get worse".
"The Fyles Labor government has had six years to fix these problems and they are only getting worse," Mrs Finocchiaro said.
"The Fyles Government has shown it is out of touch, out of ideas and not listening to Territorians."
As part of her whirlwind visit to Katherine, Mrs Finocchiaro called in at the Katherine Firestation and the Northern Territory Emergency Services Katherine headquarters.
