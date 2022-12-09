Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Shadow Chief Min visits K-Town

December 9 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shadow Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro during her visit to Katherine.

Shadow Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro has outlined her vision for the Northern Territory at a public gathering in Katherine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.