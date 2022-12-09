Give a fruitful Xmas gift

This Christmas, the EON Foundation asks Territorians to give a gift that keeps on giving, by supporting its 'Thriving Communities' school gardens program across the Big Rivers Region.
With the aim to plant 12 orchards for the 12 days of Christmas, EON hopes to alleviate issues children in remote communities are facing.
"More than 90 per cent of Indigenous children have an inadequate daily intake of fruit and vegetables," a spokeswoman said.
"Healthy food baskets cost up to 50 per cent more in remote areas than in major cities, and hot chips, sugary drinks, high-fat processed meats, salty snacks and white bread are the highest contributors to calorific intake for remote Indigenous children."
The EON spokeswoman said up to 60 per cent of Indigenous children in remote communities were affected by anaemia, associated with nutritional deficiencies.
"Poor nutrition contributes to Aboriginal children having the worst ear health of any people in the world."
The EON Foundation currently delivers its Thriving Communities program to 12 communities across the Big Rivers Region - growing gardens in locations including Pine Creek, Bulman, Kalkarindji and Ngukurr.
"An orchard provides a source of fresh, healthy food and a welcome oasis for local schools and communities," the EON spokeswoman said.
"Each orchard costs around $1200 to establish including irrigation and soil improvement, and this Christmas we have a goal to raise enough funds to plant 12 orchards for the 12 days of Christmas.
"You can gift a single tree or why not gather your friends and family and group-gift an orchard?"
Donations to the EON Christmas Orchard appeal can be made online at https://eon.org.au/donate.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
