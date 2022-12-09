Roos destroy Pirates in KTown

The Katherine Rucking Roos hosted top of the table University Pirates on December 3 at the Katherine Town Oval.
The University Pirates were hoping to bounce back from their first loss of the season the previous, with an easy trip the Katherine to collect some points.
However, the Roos had other ideas as they produced some scintillating rugby from the first whistle right up to full time.
Within 90 seconds from kick-off, the Roos posted first points of the match and from there, never looked like losing.
They attacked the Pirates' line at every opportunity, giving them no ball or room to move.
In a free flowing 35 minutes of football, the Roos lead at the break 18-0.
In previous games, the Roos had let a half time lead slip, however, this was not going to happen this week, as the home team commenced the second half as they finished the first, with a few quick tries to ensure the points would be staying in Katherine.
The Roos defence was working well all game with hard hitting tackles which stopped the Pirates running game.
The visitors' hard work paid off late in the game by crossing for a consolation try.
In the end, the supporters were treated to a great game of rugby, with the intensity of the Roos only being matched by the heat of the afternoon.
The season will take a break over Christmas.
The Rucking Roos have a few more home games in January before the wet season competition wraps up early in 2023.
Final score 38-7.
Roos try scorers were:
Phillip Afamaga 2 tries
Oyeyemi Abioye 2 tries
Tawhio McKay 1 try
Willhelm Lauenstein 1 try
Tow Lewsley 4 from 6 conversions
Man of the match went to Anthony Gregan Busch.
