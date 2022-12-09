Katherine Times
Ngukurr swelters through scorching 43 degree heat

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated December 12 2022 - 11:32am, first published December 9 2022 - 11:35am
Ngukurr Airport reached 43.4 degrees on November 1.

The remote community of Ngukurr experienced one of its hottest November days on record in 2022.

