The remote community of Ngukurr experienced one of its hottest November days on record in 2022.
Temperatures rose to a scorching 43.4 degrees at Ngukurr Airport, located approximately 321 kilometres east of Katherine, on November 1.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, it was the highest temperature recorded in the Northern Territory during November.
It was also the same maximum temperature that the town experienced during the previous year when the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 43.4 degrees on December 14, 2021.
The town also recorded the warmest days throughout the whole of the Northern Territory during November. Maximum temperatures averaged 38.6 degrees in Ngukurr, although this sat 1.4 degrees below the town's November average.
Throughout the Territory, mean maximum temperatures were 1.5 degrees below the 1961-1990 average for November and the lowest since 2011.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
