Highly-advanced F-35A Lightning II jets will be training over RAAF Base Tindal

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 14 2022 - 8:00am
F-35A Lightning II aircraft operating from RAAF Base Tindal will take to the skies for a training exercise. Picture by Corporal Craig Barrett

Cutting-edge F-35A Lightning II aircraft will take to the skies over Katherine for a training exercise, which could result in increased aircraft noise in town.

