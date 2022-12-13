Cutting-edge F-35A Lightning II aircraft will take to the skies over Katherine for a training exercise, which could result in increased aircraft noise in town.
The aircraft, belonging to 75 Squadron based at RAAF Base Tindal, will take part in air-to-air training for about an hour between 12-1pm on Wednesday December 14.
An RAAF spokesperson advised residents may notice increased aircraft activity over Katherine and RAAF Base Tindal during the training.
"Domestic training is an essential element of operational preparedness, currency, and proficiency objectives for 75 Squadron," they said.
"The Air Force appreciates the ongoing support of the community during these training activities."
The training exercise is subject to change due to factors like air traffic control requirements and weather.
RAAF Base Tindal hosts several exercises each year, resulting in increased flying from visiting aircraft and personnel from around the country and world.
In August and September 2022 about 100 aircraft from 17 nations, including American F-22 Raptors, spent three weeks training in the skies over the Northern Territory as part of Exercise Pitch Black 2022.
Information on aircraft noise and current flying activities is available at www.defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise or by calling 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362).
