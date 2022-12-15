Katherine's local ambulance crew have thanked the community for their support after four paramedics participated in Movember.
Intern paramedic with the Katherine branch of the St John Ambulance Nathan Lennard said he and his teammates were "blown away" by the response after the group raised thousands of dollars for men's health.
"Our team has had a lot of support from our community and raised $3,000 for Movember which has blown me away," Mr Lennard said
"I was definitely not expecting to receive so much support."
Each team member put in the legwork and grew a moustache, however Mr Lennard said one of his colleagues had also done some serious hard yards.
"A massive effort was given by crew member Matt Wright who ran a whole marathon to raise funds for Movember, in the heat of a hot Katherine wet season to boot," he said.
"I'm glad we were able to support such an awesome cause."
Money raised through Movember is used to support men's health projects around the world, specifically those that deal with mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
