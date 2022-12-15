Katherine Times
Katherine's local paramedics got behind Movember

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 15 2022
Nathan Lennard, Matthew Botica, William Nielsen and Matt Wright raised $3000 for men's health through their Movember campaign. Picture supplied

Katherine's local ambulance crew have thanked the community for their support after four paramedics participated in Movember.

