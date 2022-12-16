Northern Territory Police have arrested a 51-year-old man they say was behind an early-morning assault in Katherine South.
According to police the attack happened at 5.30am on December 16 when the alleged perpetrator attacked two men with an edged weapon at a property on the Victoria Highway.
Police say they believe all three men were known to each other.
Paramedics were called to the scene, and both victims were taken to Katherine Hospital in stable conditions according to police.
Police say they arrested the alleged offender at the scene, and were yet to charge the man as of 10.30am on December 16.
Detective Sergeant Byron May urged anybody with information about the incident to contact investigators on 131 444 and quote reference number 101204129.
"Investigations are in the early stages and police are urging anyone with information, who hasn't done so already, to make contact," Detective Sergeant May said.
