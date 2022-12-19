Katherine Times
Players from the Ngukurr Bulldogs and the Katherine Camels have been handed bans following the 2022 Big Rivers Football League grand final

December 19 2022 - 4:00pm
AFL Northern Territory (AFLNT) has fined several players and two clubs after completing its investigation into a brawl at the Big Rivers Football League (BRFL) 2022 grand final.

