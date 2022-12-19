AFL Northern Territory (AFLNT) has fined several players and two clubs after completing its investigation into a brawl at the Big Rivers Football League (BRFL) 2022 grand final.
Spectators stormed the pitch after the final siren at the September match between the Ngukurr Bulldogs and the Katherine Camels, and some witnesses alleged the pitch invaders were carrying weapons.
After consultation with police and game day security officials, AFLNT and Katherine Town Council will review security infrastructure at the venue.
Three Bulldogs players have been charged with on-field offences after the independent investigation commissioned by the AFL Integrity Unit, and one Camels player faces a 15-match ban for striking a Ngukurr player after the final siren.
The report into the incident states players from both teams were not involved in the crowd violence at the end of the match, adding that there was "strong evidence" to show that Ngukurr players sought to control the crowd.
Any spectators who participated in the brawl identified by AFLNT officials will be banned from all AFLNT events and venues for a minimum of five years.
The AFLNT report claims there was "evidence of ongoing hostility" between the two club, which had not been "acted upon appropriately by either club" in the lead up to the 2022 grand final.
The Ngukurr Bulldogs Football Club has also been served with an $8000 fine, with half the amount suspended for the next three BRFL seasons.
The Katherine Camels Football Club has been served with a $2000 fine, which will also be suspended for the next three BRFL seasons.
The suspended fines will come into effect if either club "has any connection to any serious on or off-field incidents" according to AFLNT.
The Ngukurr Bulldogs could also be stripped of their licence to compete if the club is involved in any serious incidents in the future.
Representatives from both clubs will also have to participate in a variety of training programs before the start of the 2023 season.
In a statement, AFLNT said the body takes violence "very seriously", and it would review the game environment ahead of the 2023 season.
"AFLNT prioritises the environment in which we play our game and takes incidents of violence very seriously. There is no place for violence in our game," they said.
