The Northern Territory Government is seeking public feedback on the Liquor Act 2019 as part of a scheduled review process.

The 2019 Act was introduced as an update to the Liquor Act 1978, and included several reforms like the introduction of the Banned Drinkers Register and a risk-based licensing scheme .

The Act also imposed restrictions on the quantities of alcohol people can buy and the times and days when people can buy alcohol in the Katherine area.

As part of the review process, the NT Government is seeking advice from the community on several specific issues.

These include tightening rules around the Banned Drinkers Register, increasing penalties for breaches of licences and broadening the search and seizure powers of officers including park rangers and licenced security officers.

Chief Minister and Minister for Alcohol Policy, Natasha Fyles said the government would seek to further reduce rates of alcohol-related harm.

"We are putting Territorians first with world-leading alcohol reforms to cut alcohol related harm and reduce antisocial behaviour in our community," she said.

"This included measures like the Banned Drinkers Register, risk-based licensing and Police Auxiliary Liquor Inspectors - but we know there is still more work to do.

"This review will help identify where more improvements can be made to reduce alcohol related harm and make our community safer."

Information about submissions can be found on the NT Government's Have Your Say website.