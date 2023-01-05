Ex-TC Ellie to return to NT this weekend

The Bureau of Meteorology is monitoring Ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie which remains slow-moving near Broome and has started to move back towards the Territory.
Over Christmas, TC Ellie soaked the Katherine region and brought flooding to the Timber Creek area, with flood waters gushing through the main street and leaving the service station at Timber Creek Hotel out of action for days.
Rainfall impacts from the ex cyclone which travelled west after Christmas and flooded areas across at Kimberly region, have now started to ease over Broome and the Dampier Peninsula.
A Severe Weather Warning continues for parts of the Kimberley, North Interior and eastern Pilbara for heavy and locally intense rainfall and damaging winds.
The tropical low is expected to move over the southern Kimberley, reaching the Western Australia and Northern Territory border on the weekend.
"As the system moves eastwards it will bring a further round of heavy rainfall and strong winds to some areas already impacted however forecast rainfall is not expected to increase the severity of flooding in the Fitzroy River catchment," the Bureau said.
Communities in the Fitzroy catchment have already become isolated and roads have become impassable.
Flooding around Roebuck Plains is expected to be similar to the February 2018 floods, with the potential for rainfall totals to exceed those recorded in 2018, the Bureau warned.
"Daily rainfall amounts of 100 to 200 mm with isolated falls 250 mm are still possible," it said.
A major flood warning remains for the Fitzroy River and a generalised flood warning is current for the West Kimberley District.
A flood watch is also current for the Sandy Desert, Western Desert and Tanami Desert.
The Bureau said it would continue to monitor the situation and update warnings and forecasts as required.
Communities are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings through the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app.
