Northern Territory Police have arrested two men, aged 30 and 31, after a police operation in Coolalinga on Thursday.
At 5:40pm on January 5, the serious crime squad, with help from the dog operations unit, the Territory Response Group and general duties, detained the men in their car at a drive-through on the Stuart Highway, Coolalinga.
Both men had warrants for their arrests and charges are expected to be laid later on Friday, police said.
In a statement, police said there were no serious injuries to the offenders, officers involved or the general public.
A member of the public's vehicle was damaged as the offenders attempted to evade police, the statement read.
Investigations are ongoing.
