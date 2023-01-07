NT towns on flood watch as ex cyclone Ellie returns

Remote Northern Territory towns are on flood watch as ex-cyclone Ellie moves back into the state after wreaking havoc in Western Australia.
Heavy rainfall is expected to lash the Tanami, Lasseter and Simpson districts on Sunday, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning flash flooding is likely.
Up to 140 millimetres could fall in the southwest before the rain eases off on Sunday afternoon.
The Weather Bureau said Ellie moved into the southern Tanami District early on Saturday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and the potential for thunderstorms over Central Inland, Western and Eastern Inland areas.
Meanwhile, a trough extending from the ex-tropical cyclone into the northern Simpson District and is producing scattered thunderstorms with potential for heavy falls.
The heaviest falls are expected in the Tanami and Lasseter Districts.
"Rainfall of 20 to 50 mm with isolated totals exceeding 60 mm is forecast over the flood watch area for the remainder of Saturday," the Bureau said.
"Catchments are relatively wet from recent rainfall
Rainfall may cause significant water level rises in rivers and creeks and prolonged overland flooding ... and roads may become impassable.
"Some communities and homesteads may become isolated."
Catchments likely to be affected - according to the Bureau - include the Tanami Desert, the Barkly, which has already seen significant rainfalls around Christmas, Central Desert, Western Desert, the MacDonnell Ranges, Finke River and Stephenson Creek and the Simpson Desert.
Meanwhile, West Australian authorities and the Australian Defence Force are supporting towns in the Kimberley region after rain from the ex-cyclone caused the Fitzroy River to break its banks.
The remote town of Fitzroy Crossing and the tiny Indigenous community of Noonkanbah were devastated after the river last week reached a record peak of 15.81 metres.
The rain cleared on Saturday, making it once again safe to open the Fitzroy Crossing airport.
That allowed authorities to deliver 3000 kilograms of food, medicine and other supplies to the cut-off region.
More than 100 residents have already been evacuated from the Kimberley, but more may be relocated in the coming days as flooding continues in the towns of Looma and Willare.
WA Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson spoke to locals at Fitzroy Crossing on Saturday afternoon and thanked the community for their resilience.
"Nothing like this has ever been experienced in Western Australia before," he told reporters on Saturday.
"To their great credit, they've been patient and they've persevered."
On the other side of the country, residents in NSW's far west are being warned the Darling River is yet to peak.
The town of Menindee has already been inundated but the river could rise to more than 10.7 metres in the coming days, which is higher than the 1976 record.
With Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.