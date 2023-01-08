$100k Govt investment to bring electric vehicle charger to Katherine

Katherine will be installing a public fast Electric Vehicles (EVs) charging station, thanks to $100,000 in funding provided by the NT Government.
The charger, which will be installed adjacent to the Katherine CBD will be able service two vehicle charging bays.
With current limited opportunities for EVs travelling to, from or through Katherine to recharge other than via a domestic power circuit, typically overnight, the new charger is set to not only support users of electric cars in their travels, but also grow Katherine's 'green credentials'.
Minister for Renewables and Energy, Selena Uibo, said the Territory Government was prioritising clean energy and renewables with a target of 50 per cent renewables for electricity supply by 2030.
"With growing interest in sustainability and development in the EV market, both residents and tourists will need EV recharging facilities," the Minister said.
"I'm proud to play a part in providing a funding injection to Katherine Town Council to develop key EV charging infrastructure in Katherine.
"It's great to see the government working closely with council to improve the tourism experience in Katherine and to grow the town's green credentials."
The distance from Darwin to Katherine is close to the 'on-onecharge' trip limit.
