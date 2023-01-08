'Lucky they had nothing to do with the tower' - NT businessman takes swipe at Govt from Paris

A Katherine businessman has roasted the NT Government over its progress with the Katherine logistics hub - or the lack thereof - while on holidays in Europe.
While visiting Paris in early January, Jeffrey Usher, who runs Custom Cabinets in Katherine, posted a photo of the Eiffel Tower and pointed out the efficient way of getting things done in France.
"The Eiffel Tower took two years, two months and five days to complete," Mr Usher said in his post.
"In comparison, on 18 February 2019 Eva Lawler and the DIPL (Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics) said they were happy with the progress of the Katherine logistics and agribusiness hub which has yet to be started.
"Lucky they had nothing to do with the tower."
Community members joined the conversation on social media, suggesting more money and time was being spent on "talking about a project than actually getting it done".
The Member for Barkly, Steven Edington, was quick to join the sentiment online, saying the Barkly region also had a list of projects yet to be completed or delivered.
The construction of the Eiffel Tower - the tallest building of its time - took place in 1887 in the heart of Paris.
In 2017 the NT Government said it would invest in Katherine as the NT's Logistics and Agribusiness centre "of national and international significance".
At the time, a government spokesman said the Katherine region was one of the Territory's "brightest economic hotspots with international interest in agribusiness from soya beans through to the region's historical cattle industry".
The NT Government's plan said "agribusiness encapsulates all aspects of agricultural production including livestock, horticulture and forestry, commercial fishing (including aquaculture) and bush medicine and foods" and improving access to productive land and strategically managing critical inputs, such as water and infrastructure, were "critical to the agribusiness sector".
The Department of Infrastructure website spruiks the logistics hub.
"Katherine is an important regional centre supporting the cattle and horticulture industries and servicing the surrounding communities. The town is a natural transport crossway connecting the Ord River and the Kimberley to the west, Alice Springs to the south and Queensland to the east," the website reads.
"Recognising this strategic importance and the potential for future growth, the Northern Territory Government has committed to the development of a Logistics and Agribusiness Hub in Katherine. The hub will also support the growth of the resource, defence, transport and tourism sectors.
"The Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade is leading the design of this intermodal logistics and agribusiness hub, to be located near the town of Katherine.
"The department has identified potential agribusiness activities which could support the development of the hub. This includes agriculture, aquaculture, horticulture and pastoralism; and agribusinesses along the value chain.
"The Katherine region is considered to have very good prospects for future agribusiness development from traditional beef cattle production, mangoes and melons; to new crops supplying emerging Asian markets such as soybean; and commercialising our own bush foods."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
