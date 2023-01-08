Feds, NT Govt step in with help for TC Ellie flood victims

The Northern Territory Government and the Commonwealth have stepped in to offer support for those affected by the aftermath of the floods caused by Tropical Cyclone Ellie.
Communities in the Victoria Daly region affected by severe weather and heavy rainfall brought on by ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie will now have access to disaster assistance to support emergency relief and recovery efforts.
The assistance, jointly funded under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), can include assistance for those whose homes or belongings have been damaged, personal hardship and distress payments, as well as support for local councils and residents to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Australian Government would work with their Territory counterparts to get Territorians the support they needed "now and long after the waters have receded".
"This was a one in a 50-year flood in Timber Creek, and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted," Mr Albanese said.
"I'd like to thank all of our hard working emergency services personnel and volunteers for their hard work and assistance during this unprecedented event."
Acting Chief Minister of the Northern Territory, Nicole Manison, said the Territory was still continuing to monitor the situation.
"While some residents have returned home, there are a number of dwellings that need more work," Minister Manison said.
"We are working with all partners in the community to provide support where it is needed.
"We thank all the hardworking people who have helped Timber Creek deal with the flood emergency and the recovery efforts, as well as the Commonwealth for their support through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements."
Federal Member for Lingiari Marion Scrymgour said by working together collaboratively, all levels of government have been able to provide support to some of the most isolated communities in the country.
"We have been monitoring this disaster closely since it arrived and have been in constant contact with communities to provide the assistance required as quickly as possible," Ms Scrymgour said.
"This funding will ensure that the recovery can begin as rapidly as the response."
The Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) is a jointly funded program between the Australian Government and state and Territory governments, through which the Australian Government provides financial assistance to support state governments with disaster recovery costs.
Eligible costs include assistance measures for individuals and families, businesses, primary producers, non-profit organisations and local and state governments.
Under these arrangements, state governments determine what assistance measures will be activated, and the areas in which they will be made available.
The Australian Government may then reimburse state governments for up to 75 per cent of these costs.
Meanwhile, in Western Australia, footage has emerged of the damage caused to the Fitzroy River region, with huge parts of roads completely washed away.
More than 230 people had to be evacuated from the region, but as flood waters have started to recede, authorities have been able to fly in about 3,000 kilograms of food and supplies.
