Only in the Territory: Buffalo runs amok in NT hospital car park, gets escorted out by police

In a case of 'Only in the Territory' a buffalo received a police escort off the grounds of a small Northern Territory hospital after running amok in the health provider's car park.
Footage filmed of the incident shows the buff running around the outside of Katherine Regional Hospital, about 300km south of Darwin in the NT.
In the video, onlookers can be heard laughing about the animal's shenanigans, describing the incident as hilarious.
"OMG, never a dull moment," Lorette Monaghan said on social media where she shared the video that has since gone viral.
The rogue buffalo, which is believed to have weighed between 700 and 800kg, was quickly mustered by police and escorted off the hospital grounds.
The viral video shows a police car following the buffalo to move the beast on.
While buffaloes are a rare sight inside hospital compounds in the NT, it is not unusual for them to roam the streets of Territory towns.
In 2010, Darwin man Karl Stowers couldn't believe his eyes when a buffalo casually walked down his driveway to take a dip in his pool.
"The buffalo just walked in as if he owned the place," Mr Stowers told media at the time.
"He walked up the driveway - quite casual, as if he was going home - saw me, didn't care and went straight for the pool.
"I thought 'No no no, don't you go in there', and went inside the house to grab a camera."
The 400kg animals proceeded to make himself home in the Howard Springs home's pool for a cooling dip.
"It was pretty unbelievable," Mr Stowers said.
"Our cat was watching the buffalo in the water with eyes like saucers thinking 'What the hell is going on here?"'
Mr Stowers told media the buffalo was in no hurry to leave the pool and needed to lured out with bread rolls.
Meanwhile in 2012, a family in Nhulunbuy in East Arnhem Land filmed a buffalo swim at the town's local beach, interrupting the family's beach picnic.
In 2005, also in Nhulunbuy, a man was killed by a wild buffalo on the outskirts of town.
At the same time, locals were chased by a group of 25 wild buffaloes who roamed the streets of the Gove Peninsula town.
The beasts caused numerous car crashes at the time.
