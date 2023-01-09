Do you have what it takes to become a future leader in the pastoral industry?

The Northern Territory pastoral industry is on the lookout for the industry's future leaders with the annual intake into the NT Cattlemen's Association's Future NTCA program opening for applications this month.
The learning and development program, established in 2014, aims to foster and develop leadership skills within the NT's beef industry's next generation of leaders.
Over the years, the popular program has seen a variety of young people with a wide range of backgrounds and skills come together with a common goal: to contribute to strengthening the pastoral industry.
"The program has been successful in optimising the potential of the industry's youth; capturing new ideas, networking and injecting renewed enthusiasm," the Cattlemen's Association says about its Future NTCA endeavours.
Applications for the 2023 intake are set to open soon, and last year's participant Johanna Tulloch is encouraging young people within the industry to apply.
"I was fortunate to be a part of the program last year," the young Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) employee said.
"The twelve-month program is designed to enhance leadership skills, expose participants to different areas of the beef supply chain and promote networking."
The 2022 cohort were officially inducted into the program at the NTCA conference in March 2022, where they learned about refining their leadership style, building a strong future for the beef industry and took part in a Business EDGE course focused on improving participants' ability to interpret financial reports.
"We (also) travelled to Tipperary Station and toured the property with manager and NTCA President David Connolly," Ms Tulloch
"Tipperary is a great example of on-farm diversification, being a cattle producer and lemon and cotton grower.
The group also visited the Berrimah Export Yard and the Darwin Port to watch cattle being loaded onto a live export boat.
"The Georgina Pastoral Future NTCA program exposed me to different areas of the NT pastoral sector, particularly live export.
"I have gained valuable skills through the various workshops and courses and have made many great connections," Ms Tulloch said.
Anyone interested in being a part of the Future NTCA program is encouraged to keep an eye on the Northern Territory Cattleman's Association Facebook page where the application process will be announced.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
