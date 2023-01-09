'You really know you're not in control when nature does that' - 7.5 earthquake rattles northern Australia

A massive earthquake has shaken awake large parts of northern Australia overnight.
Felt as far south as Tennant Creek - nearly 1000km south of Darwin - the tremor rocked the Northern Territory at around 3.20am local time, with terrified residents of high rise buildings in Darwin running onto the streets in fear for their lives.
The 7.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in 95.2km depth at Kepulauan Tanimbar in Indonesia, less than 600km north of Darwin.
Former NT politician Peter Chandler said in all his years in Darwin he had never felt a quake as severe.
"You really know you are not in control when nature does that", he said. "That was a little scary."
While no injuries or infrastructure damages were reported initially, many Darwinites had smaller items topple off shelves, and locals said they could not only feel but also hear the ground move and buildings grind.
Felt across most parts of the Northern Territory, including Borroloola and Nhulunbuy, in Katherine the quake rattled doors and windows, and residents said floor boards, roof trusses and brick walls groaned, with tremors being felt for more than a minute.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors and reports on earthquakes, assesses impacts and hazards, and conducts targeted research on the causes and effects of the tremors, the initial quake was followed by a 5.4 aftershock 30 minutes after the first event.
A tsunami warning was not issued.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
