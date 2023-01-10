Annual horse sale's 'sugar daddies' link leaves internet in stitches

First of all, peruse the Nutrien catalogue and familiarize yourself with the horses. I know at a first glance it seems like a Dr. Seuss book as there are lots of cats, and lots of hats being thrown around. Cats are good, Pepto anything is better, and Acres is Best. Bays and Blacks are worth money, Chestnuts must have the breeding to back up the attitude, and every woman's a** looks best on a Roany Pony.