Defence comes to aid of WA flood victims

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has stepped in to provide support for flood-affected communities in Western Australia with the supply of three transport aircraft and five helicopters to help the Western Australian Department of Fire and Emergency Services-led flood relief operations in the Kimberley region.
The ADF support includes the evacuation of flood-affected people within and from the Kimberley region, transport of emergency relief supplies, and general duties support.
A Defence spokesman said five support helicopters departed Townsville in Queensland for the Kimberley region on January 7 and are due to commence operations in the area soon.
The two Chinooks and three MRH90 helicopters from the Australian Army's 5th Aviation Regiment made a brief stop at Katherine's RAAF Base Tindal in the Northern Territory while transiting to their flood recovery work.
From January 10, Defence has assigned about 180 personnel across aviation, logistics support and coordination elements, in a bid to help communities that have been inundated by floodwaters brought to WA and parts of the NT by ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie.
Among the 180 staff are 30 general duties workers who are set to assist with planning, initial clean-up, damage assessments and emergency resupply.
Meanwhile, baking giant NAB has opened applications for $1,000 emergency grants to assist bank customers severely affected by flooding in officially declared disaster areas of WA and NT in the aftermath of ex-TC Ellie.
The grants aim to provide access to funds for those experiencing major structural damage or severe internal damage to their homes, to meet their immediate needs.
This includes business and agriculture customers who have suffered severe damage to property, equipment, fencing, or loss of stock or livestock.
NAB Acting Retail Executive, David Banks, said it has been devastating to see the impact of the floods on the regions.
"Some of these communities in Western Australia are facing the worst floods in the state's history," Mr Banks said.
"Flood-affected customers in WA and NT need our support and we're here to help them get through this.
"The recovery will be long and this is one step forward in helping them start that journey."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
