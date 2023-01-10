Katherinites acknowledged for contribution to health student education

A Katherine healthcare professional has been recognised for her dedication and commitment to passing on her knowledge to the next generation.
Kylie Stothers was named Champion Collaborator in the annual Flinders University Rural and Remote Health NT Supervisor Recognition Awards, which celebrate doctors, allied health professionals, midwives and nurses who supervise, teach and support health-based students.
Born and raised in Katherine, Mrs Stothers is a proud descendant of the Jawoyn people who comes from a large extended family with strong ties in Katherine and surrounding communities.
The Director at Indigenous Allied Health Australia is also a social worker who has spent more than 20 years of her career in the Northern Territory, bringing with her experience in the fields of hospital, child protection, health promotion, remote health practice, and leadership.
Passionate about education, health and social justice, particularly in relation to remote and rural Australia, Mrs Stothers is actively involved in both her local community and in Northern Australia, and holds an Adjunct Senior Lecturer position with Murtupuni Centre for Rural and Remote Health, at James Cook University and an Adjunct Lecturer position with Flinders University.
Her commitment to supporting and growing the next generation of health professionals is evident in her supervision, education, and training of health students on clinical placements across Northern Australia.
The awards, now in their fifth year, recognised the outstanding contribution Mrs Stothers has made to student education in her workplace.
Alice Springs health carer Sam Heard was also announced as Champion Collaborator in the Flinders Rural and Remote Health NT Supervisor Recognition Awards.
Katherine's social worker Frances Horan was named Outstanding Regional Supervisor within the Katherine region.
Rural and Remote Health NT Associate Professor Narelle Campbell said providing placements in rural and remote regions of the NT exposed students to potential career paths available to them outside of metropolitan locations.
"Research has shown that students who undertake a placement in a rural or remote location are more likely to consider or return to work in a rural or remote area," A/Professor Campbell said.
"We can't thank the doctors, allied health professionals, nurses and midwives enough for giving their time and sharing their knowledge with the students who undertake placements in their workplace."
University Department of Rural Health NT Director Dr Anthea Brand said the Supervisor Recognition Awards were an important way to appreciate the role health professionals played in training students.
"Health care workers play a vital role in supervising and training students on placement," Dr Brand said.
"Without their assistance, students would not get the rich immersion they require in their chosen career path to excel after graduation."
Recipients were selected following a nomination process by students and colleagues.
All recipients
Champion Collaborator
Kylie Stothers, Katherine
Sam Heard, Alice Springs
Territory Ambassador
Allied Health: Sarah Funston, Dietitian, Nhulunbuy (Galiwinku)
Nursing: Mary Edwards, Tennant Creek
Medicine: Rael Codron, Tennant Creek
Innovative Supervisor
Allied Health: Sarah McGuire, Occupational Therapist, Darwin
Medicine: Szeyen Tay, Darwin
Commitment to Clinical Teaching
Allied Health: James Rowland, Paramedic, Alice Springs
Nursing: Jeanine Young, Nhulunbuy
Medicine: Romany Erwin, Darwin
Outstanding Regional Supervisor
Central Australia
Allied Health: Jacinda Roberts, Nutrition Dietetics, Alice Springs
Nursing: Junitta Richards, Alice Springs
Medicine: Wendy Zerk, Alice Springs
Katherine
Allied Health: Frances Horan, Social Worker
Top End
Allied Health: Genna Stiles, Occupational Therapist, Darwin
Nursing: Samantha Clifford, Darwin
Medicine: Bronwyn Jackson, Darwin
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.