Young educator encourages women to nominate for '23 Rural Women's Awards

A former Tasmanian who is making a difference in the lives of students in remote regions of northern Australia is encouraging women who work on the land to nominate for the 2023 AgriFutures NT Rural Women's Awards.
After moving to the Northern Territory, teacher and last year's award winner Kylie Jones fell in love with the rural lifestyle on remote cattle stations, but said it was the challenges that needed to be overcome for remote children that encouraged her the most.
Seeing a gap in support for those living in some of the most remote regions of the country, in 2020 Ms Jones founded RAISEducation, a not-for-profit organisation that provides individually-tailored support for teachers, governesses and children living on cattle stations and in isolated communities.
Her contribution to those living and working on the land earned her last year's NT Rural Women's Award, and she is now calling on others to enter this year's awards round.
"The awards are absolutely incredible, I didn't realise what a big opportunity it was at first," she said.
"It has helped me grow my organisation and helped my personal development.
"I encourage other rural women to enter.
"It's a fantastic experience and offers support and great connections."
The annual awards acknowledge the achievements of women from rural communities and industries by identifying, empowering and celebrating rural women.
Award applicants must have an up-and-running project, business or program or one that will be live within three months, that falls into one or more of three categories: community, collaboration, commercial.
The NT winner will receive a $15,000 grant from Westpac, which will be used to support her project and complete a professional development course of her choosing, and she will go on to represent the Territory at the national awards in Canberra in September.
Minister for Agribusiness and Fisheries, Paul Kirby, said the Territory had a "diverse and thriving ag and fisheries sector" which employs "hundreds of amazing and talented women".
"These awards are not only inspiring, they recognise the brilliant work our women do for a sector which is pivotal to the NT economy," he said.
Nominations close on January 27.
