Former NT Chief Minister mourns death of 'loyal friend' Cardinal Pell

A former Chief Minister of the Northern Territory has come out in support of controversial Cardinal George Pell, who passed away on February 10.
Cardinal Pell was the Vatican's finance minister before leaving Rome in 2017 to stand trial in Melbourne for child sexual abuse offences.
In 2018 he was convicted of molesting two choirboys during his time as Archbishop of Melbourne in 1996, but in 2020 his convictions were quashed in a unanimous High Court decision.
Throughout this time Cardinal Pell always maintained his innocence.
Former NT Chief Minister Shane Stone, Chair of the Order of Australia, took to social media following the death of the church leader, throwing his support behind the man he'd come to know over the course of five decades.
"No doubt there will be those who will gleefully celebrate his passing, but I am not among them," Mr Stone wrote.
"I have known George since 1972 as an Assistant Priest in Ballarat and have maintained a long friendship.
"He could be brusque and acerbic at times with strong opinions ... but the man I knew was a loyal friend and confidant."
Mr Stone, who led the National Recovery and Resilience Agency until August 2022, said the controversial Cardinal "stood for his conservative values and suffered persecution along the way, but he never waived".
"The George Pell I knew could not, did not, commit any offences as alleged," Mr Stone wrote.
"The criminal justice system failed miserably in Victoria but then again that's why we have appeals.
"Some will invoke the court of public opinion for what that is worth - bugger all.
"He spent over 500 days in solitary. How could this happen in Australia?"
Mr Stone said his friend left "a solid legacy and a legion of supporters".
Among the supporters is former Prime Minister Tony Abbott who said the Cardinal's jail time was a "modern form of crucifixion" and he should become a saint.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
