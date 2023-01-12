NT disaster defences boosted by funding

Disaster defences in the Northern Territory electorate of Lingiari are set to get a boost, with applications open for the Federal Government's billion dollar Disaster Ready Fund (DRF).
Up to $200 million will be available next financial year to support communities to reduce risks and better prepare for future floods, cyclones, bushfires, storm surges and other natural hazards.
Projects under the DRF could include infrastructure projects like flood levees, drainage improvements, fire breaks and evacuation centres to help reduce the vulnerability of communities.
Initiatives that improve collection and sharing of data, improve land use planning or strengthen community capabilities, can also be funded.
The funding scheme is part of the Federal Government's long-term commitment to making Australia more resilient in the face of growing natural hazards, investing up to $1 billion over the next five years.
Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said opening applications was an important milestone in improving Australia's disaster resilience.
"Australians have had a really tough couple of years with floods, fires, cyclones and more impacting our country, and we know that these natural disasters will only increase in intensity and frequency due to climate change," Minister Watt said.
"We'll now put this money to work, to protect Australians' lives, their properties, and to save taxpayers some of the huge repair costs that are incurred after every natural disaster."
Mr Watt said that by investing in ongoing disaster mitigation, the Government could help to "proactively deliver meaningful projects that curb the devastating impacts of floods, fires and other types of disasters, rather than just react to events".
"This is an unprecedented opportunity for all state and territory governments to take positive steps to safeguard essential infrastructure, communities, and industry," he said.
Member for Lingiari Marion Scrymgour said the investment would significantly reduce economic, social and wellbeing risks in disaster-prone communities.
"This is a great opportunity for every local government, community, and industry group to put forward their ideas on how to minimise the impact of natural hazards," Mrs Scrymgour said.
"We all have a role in being better prepared for natural disasters and I encourage local governments and community organisations to put forward ideas to the Northern Territory government."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.