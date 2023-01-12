Police hunt arsonists as two cars go up in flames

In yet another crime spree in the streets of Katherine, two cars went up in flames in the night to Thursday, January 12.
Northern Territory Police are now calling for witnesses in relation to two vehicle fires.
Police said shortly before 1:30am, emergency services received reports of fire and smoke at two residences on Grevillea Road and Callistemon Drive in Katherine East in direct succession of one another.
Upon arrival, two cars were extinguished by fire crews while police evacuated occupants of one of the homes.
No occupants were injured.
Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Lawson said crime scenes had been established for both of the fires as police continued to investigate the matter.
Police are urging anyone who may have CCTV footage of suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of the incidents at the time or has any knowledge of the circumstances to contact police on 131 444 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
