'All of the NT's resources will come to a standstill' - Mayor calls for second bridge in wake of flooding

In the wake of serious flooding in Northern Australia caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie, the mayor of a small Northern Territory town that is the crossroads between Western Australia and southern states, is calling for the urgent construction of a second bridge.
With communities in Western Australia cut off in the latest record weather event, Katherine Town Council Mayor Lis Clark is calling on the Territory Government to bring forward plans to build a second high-level bridge across the Katherine River, in a bid to stop Western Australia and Darwin from getting cut off.
"We're looking for solutions that reflect climate change as we know it today," Ms Clark said.
"If access to our current bridge is lost, all of the Territory's resources south of Katherine come to a standstill."
A second high-level bridge is proposed as part of NTG's plan for a heavy vehicle alternate route in Katherine, but it is marked for development in ten to 15 years' time.
"Unprecedented is heard too often these days and 15 years is too far away," Ms Clark said.
"We need to start planning for this now."
The Northern Territory Government's Big Rivers Regional Economic Growth Plan has found that freight for agriculture, mining and other sectors primarily uses the NT road network.
The report found that having one bridge over the Katherine River was a risk for major projects such as the Defence Force's major developments at the Territory's largest RAAF base at Tindal, located south of Katherine, as well as exports en-route to Darwin Port and the supplies of essential good to the city.
Katherine's only other vehicle bridge across the Katherine River is a low-level bridge only passable in the dry season and limited to small 20 tonne trucks.
Katherine Town Council Councillor Denis Coburn said a backup bridge in Katherine, built to even higher standards than the current high-level bridge, would provide security for Katherine and Darwin.
He said he remembers at least two occasions only last year when the Stuart Highway was cut off south of Katherine.
"Everything stopped," MrCoburn said.
"Darwin experienced delays and the grocery shelves went bare.
"We want to fortify Katherine, and the Territory, for the future with this important piece of infrastructure."
Over the last couple of weeks, ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie has caused intense rainfall in WA's Kimberley region.
The Fitzroy River Bridge at Fitzroy Crossing, on the Great Northern Highway, has been destroyed in a record flood.
This has impacted the essential trucking route connecting WA and the NT and trucks are forced to detour south, adding more than 4,500km to the route.
"(The flood in WA) has highlighted vulnerability in Australia's road infrastructure when relying on one option," Katherine Town Council said.
