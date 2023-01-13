Katherine Times
'All of the NT's resources will come to a standstill' - Mayor calls for second bridge in wake of flooding

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated January 14 2023 - 7:24am, first published January 13 2023 - 4:00pm
In the wake of serious flooding in Northern Australia caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie, the mayor of a small Northern Territory town that is the crossroads between Western Australia and southern states, is calling for the urgent construction of a second bridge.

