'Leave your weapons inside the house' - Police raid posh NT home

A home in the poshest suburbs in the Northern Territory has become the backdrop to a dramatic police operation which led to the arrest of a 53-year-old man.
Members of the Territory Response Group, together with NT Police detectives working for the Drugs and Organised Crime squad, swarmed the house in Darwin's suburb of Cullen Bay where waterfront homes sell for millions of dollars.
Over loudspeaker, police can be heard trying to convince the man to leave the house.
"This is the police.
"Leave any weapons in the house.
"Take off your shirt.
"Come to the front door with nothing in your hands.
"Walk out the door with your hands up.
"Walk slowly down the driveway towards the police vehicle and take further instructions."
Police said they arrested the man, who was believed to be residing in Cullen Bay only temporarily, over alleged serious harm offences.
Detective Senior Sergeant Wayne Newell said the offences relate to a serious harm incident that allegedly occurred earlier this month.
NT police said the man has since been charged with unlawfully causing serious harm, failing to meet storage requirements, possession without ammunition without a permit, assaulting a defenceless person and a range of drug-related charges.
He was remanded to appear in Darwin Local Court later this month.
The owner of the Cullen Bay home was not the target of the police operations and there are no allegations of wrongdoing on their part.
The arrest by heavily armed police came only days after heavily armed undercover police officers arrested two men in dramatic scenes in their car at a drive-through on the Stuart Highway in Coolalinga.
Police said both men had warrants for their arrests.
The two men have since been charged with a combined 33 charges.
A 30-year old man was charged with:
A 31-year-old man was charged with:
