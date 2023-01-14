Missing child found dead in remote part of the Northern Territory

A police investigation is underway after a young child was found dead in East Arnhem Land.
The child was reported missing to police in the afternoon of January 13, triggering an urgent search and rescue response.
However, the child was found dead later that afternoon, not far from their home.
Police said they are working with the family as investigations are ongoing, but would not confirm the age or gender of the child or where in Arnhem Land the death occurred.
It is believed the child was under the age of five.
Police said a report would be prepared for the Coroner.
