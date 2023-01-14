Stallholders wanted for Come and Try Sports Expo

Katherine Town Council is calling for stallholders for their Come and Try Sports Expo in 2023.
The expo, which will be held on March 11 at the Katherine Y, is set to be an opportunity for local organisations to promote memberships and volunteering opportunities during a social day out among the community.
"People come and have something to eat, they play the games that are set up and see what is available in sports in Katherine," Mayor Lis Clark said.
"It's great for everyone.
"These groups provide people with a social outlet, mental and physical exercise, and community spirit."
A stall is free to hold and council will be providing a table and two chairs.
"In the past we've had a pop-up basketball net and a blow-up hockey rink," Ms Clark said.
There will be a game card map and participants get a stamp from each stall to go into the draw to win raffle prizes.
Council is also looking for a community group to run a fundraiser barbeque on the day.
Organisations can register their interest with an online form on the council's website www.katherine.nt.gov.au.
